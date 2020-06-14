LETTER: What's Feenstra afraid of

Iowa saw record turnout in our June 2 elections. That’s because the secretary of state made it easy and safe to vote by sending out absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter in Iowa. This was a smart, proactive decision: it prevented voters from spreading the coronavirus by having to wait in line, go through the same doors, and touch the same equipment as their neighbors going to the same polling location. It kept me, my family, and my neighbors safer AND it allowed more people to legally and safely participate in our democracy and choose our elected representatives. It was a win-win.

Yet, earlier this week, the Iowa Senate Republicans, including Randy Feenstra, passed a bill to prevent the secretary of state from mailing absentee ballot request forms without first receiving a request from a voter. Experts know that we will have a second wave of the coronavirus in the fall along with the rise of the normal cold. Experts know that adding hurdles to the voting process will keep people home and away from the polls. We also know that Randy Feenstra won his primary because of this record turnout, so what is he so afraid of now? This bill will either further spread the coronavirus or keep folks home on Election Day, a lose-lose for our health and democracy. Kim Mathers, Sioux City