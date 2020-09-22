 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: 'When did wearing a mask become so offensive?'
View Comments

LETTER: 'When did wearing a mask become so offensive?'

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

I see a lot of Facebook posts about seeing people driving in their own cars with a face mask on. They’re either being ridiculed or, in some cases, people actually seem mad about it. I also see posts where people wearing masks in public are confronted by people telling them to “take it off," "don’t be a sheep," "quit being afraid,” etc. When did wearing a mask become so offensive? I wear my mask to keep others safe and, hopefully, myself.

I understand some people say “my body, my choice, you can’t make me wear a mask.” Let’s start there. OK, fine, if you were left alone and able to exercise your choice to not wear a mask, how does my wearing a mask hurt you? I mean really? How does anything I do in my car that doesn’t put you at risk hurt you? How does my wearing a mask in a store hurt you?

I feel like this is no longer about individual freedoms and more about taking sides. When did people start taking a stance against science? I wish people would do their own thing, but within the rules of a civil society. If a store says wear a mask, wear a mask. Don’t like it? Shop somewhere else. If a store doesn’t require masks, hey, knock yourself out. But if I’m wearing a mask ... anywhere ... anytime, go ahead and smirk, think to yourself “what a sheep” in your mind, but keep it to yourself. Mark Sturgeon, Le Mars, Iowa

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Is global warming global?
Letters

MINI: Is global warming global?

Just wondering. Is the United States the only victim of global warming or are there raging fires and damaging storms around the world, too? Ha…

MINI: 'Saddened'
Letters

MINI: 'Saddened'

I am saddened by Friday's Mini Editorial. Apparently the writer did not read the news reported in July that abortions in Iowa were up 25 perce…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News