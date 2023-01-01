LETTER: When will Sioux City leaders address homelessness?

When I was a child I grew up on 16th and Court streets. In those days kids ruled the neighborhoods, nobody tried to hurt or bother us... and homelessness was not a common sight.

Last summer I thought we had hit our low when I spied not one but three drunk transients passed out within 100 feet from a gas station in broad daylight... in the mouth of an alley entering the street.

This has gotten so bad I'm more afraid as a grown man walking around in the day than when I was 10 and out way past curfew. Homeless are EVERYWHERE and even police are so sick of dealing with them they don't even bother.

At what point do city leaders decide to do something to change the enabled and rewarded homelessness in Sioux City? -- Geoffrey Penner, Sioux City