Again, the national media has shown its bias and unbalanced reporting. In Nigeria, Christians are being killed by Muslim extremists. The president of Nigeria is a Muslim and has thus far not acted to stop the attacks. Why have the major news outlets decided to ignore or underreport this story?
If a professed white nationalist was killing Muslims or Jews in their respective places of worship, the story would be reported over and over again for several days. Killing innocents is always wrong no matter what color or creed they may be. Playing politics in reporting the news is vile. But, when did the national media ever have any shame? Still waiting. - Douglas Heeren, Spink, South Dakota