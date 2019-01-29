A story in the Jan. 28 Journal reported the following: “As the Trump administration rolls back environmental and safety rules for the energy sector ... savings reaped by companies will come at a steep cost: more premature deaths and illnesses from air pollution ...”
In her Regulars column on Jan. 27, Charese Yanney criticizes Egypt for its air pollution. She seems to forget that the reason we have less pollution in the United States is due to governmental regulation. I eagerly await her criticism of the Trump administration for cutting back on those regulations. - Greg Nooney, Sioux City