The outcry of the liberal Democratic presidential candidates is loud and clear because of the mass killings of innocent people by insane and deranged people. But where is the outcry of the supposedly sane liberals for the violent taking of the life of the most innocent, the child in the womb?
Liberals will fight tooth and nail to keep abortion legal. Stop being hypocrites. You really don't care about the violence used on the most innocent of God's creatures. If you don't value a life in the womb, why care about those already living outside the womb? If people defend the right to life, they are vilified.
Many people are not aware that over 60 million abortions have been performed since 1973 in the United States alone. Shame on us for allowing such a thing to happen. Barbara Chicoine, Elk Point, South Dakota