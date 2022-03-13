 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Which parents have rights over school materials?

  • 0
Letters to the Editor

Regarding Iowa House Bill 706 and Senate Bill 2198, which would give parents the rights to have books removed from school libraries or classrooms and legal recourse for parents to sue the district or teachers if they disagree with a school's decision. Which parents have rights, the ones who want so-called offensive books removed or the ones who want their children given the ability to learn from a variety of books, including uncomfortable material?

It seems to me that it would be better to trust teachers and librarians to do their jobs. And then parents can do their job discussing any questions/concerns their children may have. -- Ann Knutson, Sioux City

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Teaching cursive writing

MINI: Teaching cursive writing

As a retired teacher, I am confused as to why over $500,000 would be needed to teach Cursive writing. (See Sunday Paper under Odds and Ends.) …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News