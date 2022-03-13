LETTER: Which parents have rights over school materials?

Regarding Iowa House Bill 706 and Senate Bill 2198, which would give parents the rights to have books removed from school libraries or classrooms and legal recourse for parents to sue the district or teachers if they disagree with a school's decision. Which parents have rights, the ones who want so-called offensive books removed or the ones who want their children given the ability to learn from a variety of books, including uncomfortable material?
It seems to me that it would be better to trust teachers and librarians to do their jobs. And then parents can do their job discussing any questions/concerns their children may have. -- Ann Knutson, Sioux City