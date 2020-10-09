 Skip to main content
LETTER: White privilege exists
LETTER: White privilege exists

Letters to the Editor

In Linda Holub’s Regulars column on Sept. 27, she followed the lead of President Trump to condemn critical race theory (CRT), the 1619 Project, and the existence of white privilege. These ideas seek to erase the following facts:

1) Of the 55 delegates to the Constitutional Convention, the body that wrote the Constitution, 49% owned slaves.

2) Of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence, 41 (71%) owned slaves. So when they proclaimed “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights,” they clearly did not mean to include the black men, women and children that they owned.

3) Slavery as an institution was the lifeblood of the US economy prior to the forming of the United states, and remained so until the ratification of the 13th Amendment in 1865.

4) Slavery was entirely based on white supremacy.

History is written by the victors. To deny the existence of white privilege is to deny the ways in which the historical belief in white supremacy has influenced our institutions and the dominant culture. Further, to suggest that it is necessary to change the way we teach history to better promote patriotism, is to deny the fact that this is already the status quo. The 1619 Project and other efforts to offer factual information and provide a useful critique of that victor-written history, is what is under attack here by the president, by Ms Holub, and by many others who are in the business of promoting fear.

Greg Nooney, Sioux City

