LETTER: Who killed bill restricting eminent domain for carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa?

The quest to restrict eminent domain use by private companies in Iowa came to a screeching halt last week when SF Bill 2160, introduced by Senator Jeff Taylor of Sioux Center, passed unanimously out of a Senate Commerce subcommittee, only to be struck off the agenda the following day.

The bill was written as an attempt to keep “hazardous” pipelines from using eminent domain to gain control over farmland that they need. Despite 20-some out of 30-some counties’ county board of supervisors and a majority of landowners and others objecting to the pipelines and the use of eminent domain for private companies in comments and protests to the Iowa Utility Board site, the advancement of the bill was refused.

Who is representing our landowners and farmers in Iowa in this mess since a majority of them are clearly in protest of hazardous pipelines. Who exactly is calling the shots? How much influence did former Gov. Branstad and “kingmaker” Bruce Rastetter of Summit Carbon Solutions have over our politicians? Is Gov. Reynolds involved with helping her wealthy investor friends trying to make billions off a project supported by our tax money? Is she the one who killed the bill? Do our representatives have the guts to do what is ethical and right for the people of Iowa?

NOW is the time for our elected politicians to ask themselves some hard questions. Are they representing the citizens of Iowa who elected them - or they bowing down to the pipeline companies? Gayle Palmquist, Lawton, Iowa

