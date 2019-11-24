LETTER: 'Who will answer the call ...?'
LETTER: 'Who will answer the call ...?'

What used to unite us, everything our founders sought, all that generation after generation built upon, all that our faiths teach us about the worth of all God has created, care for our environment, and humanity, has been Trumped.

Our president counts on division, polarization and genuine disrespect for the dignity and value of even Republicans who dare to stand up to him anytime he needs to defend himself. President Trump readily attacks Republicans, when they dare to disagree, with the same vigor he uses to attack Democrats, and with the same vigor he uses to attack that so-called "deep state." He has gone so far as to say that those dedicated non-political people who serve all administrations honorably regardless of party in power, as non-political members of the military, the foreign service, in the intelligence community, and in all other parts of government, are yet another cause of his problems. He always has someone else to blame.

It is time to recognize and stand witness to the fact that Trump’s method of governing is wrong and that he isn’t above the law.

The question for the rest of us - Republicans, Democrats and independents alike - is: Who will answer the call to be the best within us for the common good of all without our president setting that example and inspiring us to do the same? Jerry Eaton, Sioux City

