Linda Holub’s Sept. 8 Regulars column, "Society deteriorates when God is removed from public square," raises the question: Whose God?
I remember when the Christian God was so involved in the “public square” that stores could not be open on Sunday and publishing information on birth control was a crime. It is arguable that society deteriorates more when someone’s God is foisted on to the "public square." Consider Hindus, whose God requires that they murder Muslims suspected of having beef in their freezers, and Buddhists in Myanmar, who murder the Muslim Rohinga. God was very much in the “public square” when Christians were conducting the Inquisition, which certainly deteriorated the society of those being pulled limb from limb. One might say that God was very much in the "public square" when the Old Testament Jews were forcing people with leprosy out of their cities to die in the desert because leprosy was supposedly God’s punishment for sin. God was very much in the “public square” when Pope Pius XII ordered German priests not to speak against Hitler.
Linda wants religion in our classrooms, but the only geometry I found in the Bible says that a circular altar had a diameter of ten units and a circumference of 30 units, which suggests that putting God back into our schools wouldn’t be much help in geometry classes. Douglas VanDerVoort, Sioux City