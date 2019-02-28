The liberal left recently tried to shame the vice president's wife for volunteering at a Christian school because the school had "controversial" beliefs on sexuality and marriage. The left has it backwards. The school's Judeo-Christian beliefs have been accepted by many cultures for thousands of years.
The left's different views on sexuality and marriage should be considered controversial as the liberal activists have been trying to have their views take root for only the last several decades. - Roger L. Wilson, Moville, Iowa