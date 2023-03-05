Please, can anyone tell me why seniors are paying the same for garbage pickup as people with families? I have only one dumpster in the winter and set it out one time in three weeks. Seems I'm being treated unfairly as I'm sure other seniors are, too. Anna Barnes, Sioux City
LETTER: Why are seniors paying the same for garbage pickup as those with families?
Related to this story
Most Popular
THE MINI: I understand Gill plans to replace all the garbage containers. Mine are fine. What will they do with all those perfectly functional …
THE MINI: How you react to the Supreme Court's eventual decision on student loan cancellation probably depends on how much student loan debt y…
THE MINI: Many U.S. citizens constantly criticize President Joe Biden because he's too old and not able to do his job. He traveled to a war zo…
THE MINI: Where are the defenders of Daylight Saving Time? --Robert Sorensen, Sioux City
Another look at schools