LETTER: 'Why are we having a discussion about pit bulls again?'

One of the goals of a City Council member is to protect the public as to their safety. Why are we having a discussion about pit bulls again? This problem was settled years ago. Yes, there may be pit bulls that are harmless around people, but there are a lot that aren't.

If this council wants to let pit bulls among us again, you know what will happen. A pit bull(s) will maul an adult or child and the ban will again be placed.

Why go through this agony once again? Pit bulls haven't changed, so the number of bad apples make it necessary to ban the entire breed.

If you find it necessary to have a pit bull, I would suggest moving out of the city limits and building a strong fence.

I don't trust them and I doubt many do. Robert Moor, Sioux City

