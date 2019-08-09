It's great to go to Marto Brewing, in the heart of downtown Sioux City, fronting a redeveloped park with the Roth Fountain as a centerpiece. It really looks great there and Marto is rockin’. The only problem is that the fountain is not flowing. I was told that it wouldn’t run this summer due to dust from the hotel building site. The dusty part of the project is long over, but the summer isn’t. After all of the development, both public and private, it’s a shame that the iconic fountain is now just collecting trash. The Tyson Events Center fountain isn’t running, either.
The city needs to either farm this work out to a private company that maintains fountains or step it up as other fountains like at Stoney Creek and Liberty Bank seem to run year after year. David Bernstein, Sioux City