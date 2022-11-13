LETTER: Why ask working class to pay for student loans?

In 1973, I applied and was accepted to an Iowa college to pursue a degree in elementary education. Because my parents were not paying for my college tuition or room and board, I applied for a low-interest government loan.

In 1977, I graduated with a four-year college degree and became a certified, licensed school teacher. I had signed a legally binding contract and being a responsible and hard-working individual, each month I set aside enough money to make my loan payment. Why are we asking the working class to pay for the education of those who should be willing and able to repay their own college loans? -- Susan Sherman, North Sioux City