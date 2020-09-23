 Skip to main content
LETTER: 'Why can't we use the science we do have for today?'
LETTER: 'Why can't we use the science we do have for today?'

Letters to the Editor

After every major fire in the West, smart people write opinion columns and cite academic studies. They commonly recommend that we respect nature's circle of life by not being so aggressive in suppressing every fire we see and by conducting more controlled burns around populated areas. For the last several decades, as evidenced by the numbers, our collective response has been to say no. There may exist a fanciful notion that the more old trees we pack into a valley, the more we love science.

These articles, which you can easily find in a Google search, are written in both conservative and liberal publications. The common goal is to avoid creating forest powder kegs that explode into cataclysmic blazes when they do burn and that end up releasing much more pollution compared to controlled burns.

And every time, the radical environmentalists in charge say no to the science that could help today and instead appeal to trillion-dollar, hundred-year plans to fight climate change. Then they say anyone who doesn't agree with their trillion-dollar, hundred-year plans are rejecting science.

Why can't we use the science we do have for today? Matthew Ung, Sioux City

