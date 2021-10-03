 Skip to main content
LETTER: Why don't some on street corners apply for jobs?

Letters to the Editor

Regarding the letter to the editor in the Journal on Sept, 26, concerning giving handouts to people on the street corners, I total agree. However there is something left out.

I recently stopped to talk to someone on the street corner and said, "There are lots of signs wanting workers for several jobs. Why don't you apply?" The person said, "Why should I? I make more here than minimum wage in those places." I was surprised. But it was true. I also saw a lady with a sign across the street from a fast food place. I asked her the same question. Yep....same answer!

From that point on I quit giving anyone money at all. I am done. I do donate to the Salvation Army, but that's it. No people on the street corners!! There are many places needing workers right now. Some are even closed because they have no help. -- Gary Steinbeck, Primghar, Iowa

