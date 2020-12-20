LETTER: Why have the Democrats given China a free pass on virus?

Why have the Democrats given China a free pass? Over a million deaths world wide, more deaths in the United States than from combat in World War II. No questions as to why the Chinese felt it necessary to create this virus in their biological weapons labs. No questions on how they allowed this virus to escape.

Why are the Democrats not holding the Chinese responsible? Why have sanctions not been levied against the Communist Chinese government? Why has Congress not instituted hearings to learn why over a million deaths (so far) have been caused by Chinese negligence. These are questions that the American public want to know. The citizens of the United States want answers! -- Mark Solheim, Sioux City