LETTER: Why is Feenstra unwilling to debate Melton in Iowa 4th race?

"Why do you suppose Randy Feenstra is unwilling to debate Ryan Melton? The only time they met together was at a closed Corn Growers Association forum in Sheldon on Sept. 7 with no journalists present,. except a moderator. That forum was not aired.

Feenstra declined to meet with Ryan Melton on PBS' Iowa Press on Sept. 23. Ryan Melton isn't afraid to hold open community meetings to respond to questions from any Iowans present (Republican, Democrat, and Independent). Is Feenstra afraid people would learn that Melton would better represent all Iowans? Check out meltonforiowa or try to meet Ryan in person. If you agree with me that he will be the better representative for Iowa, give Ryan Melton your vote on Nov. 8. -- Ann Knutson, Sioux City