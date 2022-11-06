LETTER: Why is Loomis challening his boss, Jennings?

James Loomis is challenging P.J. Jennings in the race for Woodbury County Attorney. He says in an interview that he’s doing an “amazing job.” Sheriff Chad Sheehan endorses Loomis and says that “their departments are doing a great job bringing perpetrators to trial." Loomis, an attorney in the office, says the office is prosecuting criminals and standing up for victims of crime.

It sounds like the county attorney’s office is doing fine. So, what motivated Loomis to run against his boss? Ever since Harry Truman, the buck has stopped at the desk of the person in charge. If, as Loomis says, things are great, then shouldn’t we recognize and reward the leadership of P.J. Jennings by re-electing him?

We are left with only two possible reasons why Loomis decided to challenge his boss, partisan political motivation, personal ambition, or both. Loomis appears to be opposed to rehabilitation and diversion programs for non-violent and youthful offenders, even though studies have shown that offenders who are part of these programs are much less likely to re-offend. Does Loomis stand for justice or judgement? Is he in it for the citizens of Woodbury County or out of personal ambition and party affiliation? -- Deb Mandicino, Sioux City