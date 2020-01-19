LETTER: Why is national debt ignored?

Climate change, immigration, health, education, etc. Why is the elephant in the room, the national debt, ignored? Interest payments are huge, the country’s well-being is threatened, yet no one in position to take action is willing to face the problem.

If having the rich pay more is mentioned, the specter of socialism is raised, and “redistribution of wealth” is labeled a form of communism. Yet who can pay if not the rich? Certainly the middle class and the poor do not have the necessary funds. Many rich gain their wealth because of the circumstances of their work. Yet entertainment stars and athletes who receive exorbitant sums from fans who watch their performances are of less value to our national well-being than garbage collectors, teachers, law enforcement personnel, and many who cannot demand exorbitant remuneration for their performance but do provide essential services. Higher taxes on the very wealthy would not deprive them of their luxuries of multiple houses, expensive cars, designer clothing.