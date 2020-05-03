LETTER: Why no wind farm in Woodbury County?
LETTER: Why no wind farm in Woodbury County?

Letters to the Editor

Western Iowa has Loess Hills. The topography of wind blown soils rise some 200 feet above the central plains.

If there was or is enough wind to create such a unique physical variation only present in Western Iowa, Missouri, and eastern Nebraska, why doesn't Woodbury County have a wind farm? Numerous counties east of Woodbury have extensive wind farms. Wouldn't a wind farm benefit both the county and a landowner?

Is there some political force at work here? Perhaps a taxation issue depressing the possibility? George Cox, Hornick, Iowa

