LETTER: 'Why not their humanity?'

The change being sought to racism, like the change being sought to the ongoing inequality of women, or the change being sought concerning the mistreatment of people because of their sexuality, or their ethnicity, or any of the other social ills we seek to conquer, can’t be achieved simply through changes in policies.

It is in the very definition of what it is to be a human being that lies at the core of all of these issues. How do we define ourselves, what is it we are seeking in our lives, how does that impact the way we see, think about, and relate to others?

We teach reading, writing, math, the sciences, and social studies, we learn to do jobs, we gain skills we hope help us succeed so we can live well in a nice house, nice neighborhood, good job, happy family, and in economic security. We learn to choose wealth over poverty, the further from poverty and the higher the wealth the better.

None of this has to be a bad thing as long as we develop balancing development of our humanity. Am I alone in thinking this? Does anyone else see that there is value in teaching and encouraging the development of what lies at our core since our lives are so interactive with and dependent on others?

We choose as parents, as teachers, as coaches and as people of authority in the lives of children what to develop within them. Why not their humanity? Jerry Eaton, Sioux City

