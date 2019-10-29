Who are we serving by overturning the pit bull ban? Which marginalized group in our society are we liberating by allowing these animals back into our city? What roads were previously unpaved? What companies decided not to relocate here? What is the impetus behind revisiting this issue?
You have free articles remaining.
I will not recite the litany of quality arguments against allowing pit bulls into cities: the overall argument is obvious. I would like to, however, highlight an under-discussed argument: the threat to law enforcement. People of criminal intent frequently use pit bulls to intimidate law enforcement (and others) who have the duty to enter houses to settle disputes and search for contraband in an effort to keep our communities safe. Restricting ownership of potentially dangerous breeds keeps our law enforcers safe. Daniel Elliott, Sioux City