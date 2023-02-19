Having just completed an NFL season, as a long-term member of the KC Chiefs fanbase, we've consumed countless servings of humble pie. Cheering in bad times and now in good. However, as it is in pro football long-term success breeds contempt. Why should one team have all the glory?

Let's apply a political spin. Most all NFL teams are a microcosm of our polarizing political climate. Racial inequality, taking a knee, etc. The spectacle of the NFL is prime real estate for exposure to opposing views. Self-anointed coastal elites, i.e. blue states, gravitate toward their respective teams. They feel a sense of entitlement. Ironically our Midwest fly-over red states correspond with the highest level of devoted and conservative fan bases. That said, no team is immune from player indiscretions. After all, these are 20+ year-old multi-millionaire elite athletes with social media platforms. Meanwhile we'll continue to support big red Andy, Patrick and all the great role models on our KC Chiefs team. To those on the coasts: know yo' role and shut yo' mouth you jabroni. Raymond Thomas, Lawton, Iowa