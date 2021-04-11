LETTER: Why stop investigation of wastewater treatment plant?

I read again the incredible story of how two people, who for no personal gain what-so-ever, and with the certainty of being fired and completely unable to work in any waste treatment facility in the future, decided to save the city $100,000 by injecting less than the required amount of chlorine into the Sioux City wastewater treatment plant’s effluent.

We are expected to believe that these two people took an incredible risk to themselves to save the city $100,000?

I believe that the investigation stopped far short of determining why a person would go to the bother of injecting only part of the required chlorine and then recording the needed amount on his forms. Did injecting less chlorine save him time and effort? Was writing down the required amount of chlorine easier than writing down the amount actually injected?

My only question is this: Why was the investigation stopped at a point where the results published in the Journal make absolutely no sense. I’m not into conspiracy theories, but human nature says that unless Niday and Schwarte share 100 IQ points, they are protecting someone who still works for the city. -- Douglas VanDerVoort, Sioux City

