LETTER: Wieck has experience to be sheriff
LETTER: Wieck has experience to be sheriff

Letters to the Editor

Your army has lost its commander. Who do you have to replace him? The major who has fought side by side with the general, or do you take a private out of the line?

This is the choice that we have in the Republican Primary for Woodbury County sheriff.

We have one candidate who has spent his 30 year career, working up the ranks from the bottom to the top, being promoted by every superior, achieving decorations and commendations of achievement from every one. We have one candidate who has more experience than anyone else in the county, one who has been there through thick and thin.

Talent and performance does not go unrewarded and it only makes sense to charge this man with the command of the troops.

I invite you all to join me in voting for Todd Wieck in the upcoming primary for Woodbury County sheriff. Mark Solheim, Sioux City.

