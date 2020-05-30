LETTER: Wieck is most qualified sheriff candidate
View Comments

LETTER: Wieck is most qualified sheriff candidate

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

On June 2, the Republicans of Woodbury County will choose who they want to run for sheriff.

There are two candidates. When you look at the two resumes side by side, it is obvious who the next sheriff should be. The man with the most experience.

Todd Wieck has over 30 years' experience in the sheriff's office, working his way through every rank, from bottom to the top command positions.

Working in the sheriff's office is a completely different matter than working for the police department. I have done a considerable amount of research and this is what I have found: The sheriff's office has many responsibilities, including security for the Woodbury County Courthouse, is in charge of the Woodbury County Jail, and is in charge of all other aspects relating to Woodbury County.

There is only one man running for sheriff that has the experience under his belt and is qualified to fulfill the role of Woodbury County sheriff - and that is Wieck.

To put it simply, electing the other candidate to the position of sheriff would be like taking a rifle company private and placing him in charge of the entire brigade. No one in their right mind would do such a foolish thing.

There is only one man for the job - and that man is Todd Wieck. Lorraine Schroder, Sioux City

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Face masks mask smiles
Letters

MINI: Face masks mask smiles

The wearing of face masks is probably a good thing, although there are folks who say they might do more harm than good. Two things that are no…

MINI: A refund?
Letters

MINI: A refund?

Since the schools have been closed since March, many county and city offices are shut down. and the the pools are not opening, shouldn't we be…

MINI: Mask masks mumbling
Letters

MINI: Mask masks mumbling

In reference to Tuesday's Mini about wearing of face masks, it probably is a good thing that people can’t understand my mumbling under my mask…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News