LETTER: Wieck is most qualified sheriff candidate

On June 2, the Republicans of Woodbury County will choose who they want to run for sheriff.

There are two candidates. When you look at the two resumes side by side, it is obvious who the next sheriff should be. The man with the most experience.

Todd Wieck has over 30 years' experience in the sheriff's office, working his way through every rank, from bottom to the top command positions.

Working in the sheriff's office is a completely different matter than working for the police department. I have done a considerable amount of research and this is what I have found: The sheriff's office has many responsibilities, including security for the Woodbury County Courthouse, is in charge of the Woodbury County Jail, and is in charge of all other aspects relating to Woodbury County.

There is only one man running for sheriff that has the experience under his belt and is qualified to fulfill the role of Woodbury County sheriff - and that is Wieck.

To put it simply, electing the other candidate to the position of sheriff would be like taking a rifle company private and placing him in charge of the entire brigade. No one in their right mind would do such a foolish thing.

There is only one man for the job - and that man is Todd Wieck. Lorraine Schroder, Sioux City

