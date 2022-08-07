With the oil companies bidding on their own oil, when are we going to take back the oil stocks like before? We all know that deal is illegal and our politicians should return it back to normal. Besides, we don't need to import oil, for we have been exporting oil since WWII. If you don't believe me, get on your computer and/or smart phones, then call, write your politicians. I have. John L. Coates, Sioux City
LETTER: With the oil companies bidding on their own oil
