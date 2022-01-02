 Skip to main content
LETTER: Without immigration, U.S. population will decline

Letters to the Editor

My response to the Journal mini editorial on Dec. 27: Yes, yes, yes, immigrants are the cause of COVID, drugs, crime and everything else wrong in America. But the fact is that last year our population barely grew at all and without immigration, in the next few years, will begin to decline.

We have millions of jobs, many that our citizens don't want, but a desperate immigrant would gladly take because it's so much better than what they left behind. Democrats have proposed real immigration reform, but Republicans won't even discuss it because it's so much easier to make cheap shots at the poor and vulnerable whose only crime is the desire for a better life. -- Terry Dahlquist, Sioux City

