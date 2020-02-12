LETTER: Woodbury County Democratic Party leader says thank you
LETTER: Woodbury County Democratic Party leader says thank you

Letters to the Editor

Regardless of the complaints of an impatient national media, we Iowans know that transparency and accuracy are important where the results of an election are concerned.

On Feb. 3, many hundreds of neighbors gathered together in over forty Democrat precincts throughout Woodbury County to stand up for their preferred candidates, elect delegates to the county convention, select representatives to the county central committee, sign candidate nomination forms, and debate party platform resolutions. In the end, we accomplished our goals for the evening. However, we could not have done so without the participation of the many schools, churches, union halls and other organizations that so generously opened up their facilities as caucus sites.

On behalf of the Woodbury County Democratic Party, I thank each and every one of them for helping insure the success of caucus night. Jeremy Dumkrieger, Sioux City

