LETTER: Woodbury County election workers deserve thanks

The voters of Woodbury County owe a debt of gratitude to those who worked on our behalf with respect to our recent general election.

First and foremost, the Woodbury County Auditor’s office, headed by Auditor Pat Gill, administered a record number of absentee ballot requests in addition to early voting and Election Day voting. The entire office served the people of Woodbury County with professionalism and diligence.

We also acknowledge the poll workers. During October, many poll workers worked at the early voting sites. They also put in LONG hours on Nov. 3 to be sure everyone who ventured out had the opportunity to cast a vote.

Last and not least are the postal workers who we entrusted with our absentee ballots.

In short, now that the election is over, the citizens of Woodbury County can be proud of all of our friends and neighbors who worked to make this election go smoothly. - Dagna Simmons, Sioux City, President, League of Women Voters Sioux City

