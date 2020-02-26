LETTER: Woodbury County needs new jail
LETTER: Woodbury County needs new jail

Letters to the Editor

On March 3, voters of Woodbury County are being given the opportunity to voice their opinions on the future and direction of law enforcement in the county.

You will be asked to approve or reject a bond referendum for building a new law enforcement center.

So what does all of that mean?

The county is asking your permission to approve or deny a new issue of municipal securities in order to pay for a new law enforcement center.

Why do we need one? Because the one we have is crap. The building was poorly designed, it is beyond designed capacity, the facilities, heating, cooling and plumbing are obsolete and failing. Beyond that, the building was built on a site and at a time when the pollution of underground gasoline storage was not considered a problem. Today we know different. As long as the present building is occupied by the sheriff's office, workers, prisoners and the public will be exposed to toxic fumes emitting from the contaminated ground. Can you read lawsuit in all of this?

Building a new law enforcement center eliminates the contamination to all who enter the building, eliminates the overcrowding, eliminates safety hazards that overcrowding causes, and will produce revenue created by housing federal prisoners  as well as the increase to the tax rolls by the sale of the land. Mark Solheim, Sioux City

