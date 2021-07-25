LETTER: Woodbury County supervisors commended for wind ordinance

On behalf of the Iowa Conservative Energy Forum, I am writing to commend the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on their commonsense wind ordinance that recently was approved and adopted. This ordinance balances the rights of individual property owners to make the decisions on what’s best for their own land and families, while also maintaining guard rails to ensure projects are built within certain specifications for the community.

This ordinance can serve as a best practice for other counties considering ordinances because it protects the rights of community members, while also ensuring the county stays open for business and economic opportunity. Wind energy is a drought-proof crop and a critical source of revenue for Iowa farmers, paying $69 million annually in land lease payments across the state.

While the ordinance sets some parameters, the county still has the opportunity to further discuss specific projects through building permits and applications, which ensures each project receives individual attention.

These checks and balances are the foundation of good public policy. We look forward to watching the success in Woodbury County. -- Nick Boeyink, Bondurant, Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0