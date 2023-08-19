The concept behind Littoral Combatant Ships (LCS) was to fill a perceived need for a fast, flexible, nimble platform for the next tier of maritime threats. It was pushed through the approval process in an era of flush military budgets and hopeful recruiting goals, combined with promising industrial might and a lack of a questioning attitude across the joint force. It did not work. Buying Maseratis-like ships to jet around doing yeoman’s low-tier combat was a bad idea then that has come to fruition now.

The tri-state area anchored by Sioux City should begin, better late than never, advocating for additional Department of Defense investment. Since the Navy roundly stiffed you with the decommissioning of the USS SIOUX CITY , I suggest the area begin advocating for the KC-46A to replace the ANG 185th’s KC-135s at the Sioux City Airport. The KC-46 will come with significant enhancements to the weather monitoring, flight control, hanger, tarmac, and contractor support entities on Bud Day Field. There is not a downside to this effort.

The tri-state area, a Republican trifecta during the Trump Administration, missed the boat in advocating for a number of opportunities for DoD investment. Favors will not work in the Biden Administration, but providing viable, well-thought-out rationale why Sioux City is the cost-effective locale for the Air National Guard to provide that great circle route refueling base should be job #1 for the Chamber of Commerce. Michael Franken, Alexandria, Va.