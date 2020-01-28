LETTER: Work to end abortion
LETTER: Work to end abortion

Letters to the Editor

January 22, 2020, marked the 47th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion in the United States of America. I lament the 61 million lives lost as a result.

I confirm that, from the moment of conception, each human life is created in God’s image. I acknowledge that there is not one square inch in all of creation of which God does not declare “Mine,” including the womb.

Abortion, which destroys God-given human life, is contrary to God’s will. It violates the timeless God-given commandment, “Thou shalt not murder.”

I confess that I have not consistently loved my neighbors, including unborn babies. I ask that you join me in loving our unborn neighbors by praying for and working toward the abolition of abortion. Bonnie Reinders, Sioux Center, Iowa

