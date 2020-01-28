LETTER: Work to end abortion

January 22, 2020, marked the 47th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion in the United States of America. I lament the 61 million lives lost as a result.
I confirm that, from the moment of conception, each human life is created in God’s image. I acknowledge that there is not one square inch in all of creation of which God does not declare “Mine,” including the womb.
Abortion, which destroys God-given human life, is contrary to God’s will. It violates the timeless God-given commandment, “Thou shalt not murder.”
I confess that I have not consistently loved my neighbors, including unborn babies. I ask that you join me in loving our unborn neighbors by praying for and working toward the abolition of abortion. Bonnie Reinders, Sioux Center, Iowa