LETTER: 'Would you switch to Doctor B?'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you are a Christian and believe in supporting God’s love and desire for His people, consider and think about this in your voting decision:

- You may have an extreme ailment and have worked with Doctor A who is showing progress in the treatment of your ailment. He has a terrible bedside manner and is not always pleasant with others around him.

- You could switch to Doctor B who is pleasant and seems to have a good bedside manner, but you have not heard of any progress in his past profession and you know he is against the medical ethics of preserving ALL life.

Would you switch to Doctor B? Betty Pratt, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0