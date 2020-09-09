 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: 'Would you switch to Doctor B?'
View Comments

LETTER: 'Would you switch to Doctor B?'

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

If you are a Christian and believe in supporting God’s love and desire for His people, consider and think about this in your voting decision:

- You may have an extreme ailment and have worked with Doctor A who is showing progress in the treatment of your ailment. He has a terrible bedside manner and is not always pleasant with others around him.

- You could switch to Doctor B who is pleasant and seems to have a good bedside manner, but you have not heard of any progress in his past profession and you know he is against the medical ethics of preserving ALL life.

Would you switch to Doctor B? Betty Pratt, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: 'What a guy'
Letters

MINI: 'What a guy'

Our conspirator-in-chief, with his inflammatory and divisive rhetoric, claims Joe Biden and the Democrats are a threat to our democracy, while…

LETTER: Do not covet
Letters

LETTER: Do not covet

The last of the Ten Commandments tell the reader not to covet their neighbor's property. This doesn't mean we can't look at our neighbor's hou…

LETTER: We live in divided times
Letters

LETTER: We live in divided times

We live with a continental divide. On the one side are people whose basic philosophy is “I’ve got mine, and if you’re not so well off, it’s yo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News