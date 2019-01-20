I write today to condemn The Journal for its involvement in the besmirching of Iowa Rep. Steve King.
Mr. King is not a racist. He was intentionally misquoted by The New York Times, one of the most disreputable newspapers ever to be in circulation. Mr. King has corrected their record, explained that he was misquoted, and the smearing of his name has continued apace.
The Journal has done its part in maligning Mr. King at every turn. The Journal is owned by Warren Buffett. It is no surprise to me that The Journal behaves solely as an opinion paper balanced only by the parroting of the official line. It is why our only newspaper is failing. How dare you allow Mr. King to be unfairly called a racist, and by extension his supporters racist, then sit some guy in the grocery store begging me to buy your yellow journalism?
The Sioux City Journal’s smearing of King (E.g.: he “holds up this district to ridicule”) is an attempt to lead its readers away from the fact that this smear against our representative in Congress has led to our voice being stripped from some very important committees. If The Journal doesn’t support the people of the 4th District having a voice on these committees, then The Journal doesn’t support the 4th District — its own audience.
No, Sioux City Journal, I don’t want to buy your paper. I don’t support a monopolized news outlet whose ultimate goal is to silence its readers’ voice in Washington. - Carrie Corzine, Sioux City
Editor's note: The Journal is owned by Lee Enterprises, not by Warren Buffett.