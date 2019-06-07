This Letter is in response to a June 5 Letter headlined “It's not an opinion of Democrats, it's a fact.” The Letter writer is correct that the Mueller report says, “… while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.” Apparently, however, the June 5 Letter writer is having trouble grasping the American legal concept that a person is considered innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. This means that if Mr. Mueller cannot charge the president with obstruction, then the president is automatically considered to be innocent and it is, therefore, unnecessary to “exonerate” him if he’s already innocent.
Maybe another example would help the June 5 Letter writer. Let’s say you are driving in downtown Sioux City when you suddenly notice there’s an SCPD squad car following you with the overheads flashing. The officer approaches your window and says to you, “I’m issuing you a warning ticket for speeding because, while I cannot conclude that you’ve been speeding today, I also cannot exonerate you because I don’t have information from the time when I wasn’t following you while you were driving today.” You would, rightly, think that the officer was loony, so to speak. Gene Nitzschke, Sioux City