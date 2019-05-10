This Letter is in response to a May 8 Letter headlined, “If he has nothing to hide ...” One of the mainstays of the legal system in America is the fact that people are presumed innocent, not guilty. Law enforcement is obligated to investigate in order to determine whether or not there is sufficient evidence to charge someone with a crime. If a person is charged, then the courts must determine whether or not that person is guilty. Law enforcement and the court system do not investigate in order to exonerate people; because, to do so, you would, necessarily, have to assume someone is guilty before being investigated, charged and then taken to trial.
President Trump was considered innocent while the investigation was taking place and since Special Counsel Robert Mueller has declined to charge the president with any crimes, we should assume the president is still considered innocent.
What the May 8 Letter actually "makes (me) wonder” is why the Letter writer is, apparently, oblivious to all this. Gene Nitzschke, Sioux City