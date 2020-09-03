 Skip to main content
LETTER: 'You cannot fight hate with more hate'
LETTER: 'You cannot fight hate with more hate'

Letters to the Editor

Why is there so much violence in our country today? Violence comes from hate, and if you are a "Star Wars" fan then you know that hate comes from the dark side. Hate lives in the dark side of human nature. You cannot combat darkness with more darkness. You cannot fight hate with more hate. You can only fight darkness by turning on a light.

Dark passageways are scary to everybody. No one knows what is lurking in the darkness, but darkness fears light. If you turn on a flashlight the darkness scurries away.

In John 8:12, Jesus said, "I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.”

If we as a country bring the light of Jesus into our hearts, his light will force the darkness of our human nature out of our lives. There is no room for hate when Jesus fills our hearts. The light of Jesus will cause the forces of darkness to scurry away.

Some say the time for prayer is over, that it is time for action, time for violence. The problem with that is that violence only begets violence. We have seen that in Kenosha, Wisconsin. We have seen it in Minneapolis, Seattle and Portland. We must turn to the better angels of our nature. We as a country must turn back to God. We must bring the light of Jesus Christ into our lives to fight the darkness. Mark Solheim, Sioux City

