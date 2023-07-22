You may have seen or are planning to see the movie, “Sound of Freedom.” The movie focuses on global child sex trafficking and one former U.S. government agent’s mission to rescue children from this horrendous crime. The movie focus is global and real. The reality is sex trafficking of children and adults happens in every U.S. community, including Siouxland and the Midwest. In our own community, Lila Mae’s House is a home for women who have been sex trafficked and need a place to heal and begin the recovery process of being sex trafficked since childhood. If you would like someone to talk to your organization, please contact the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking or Lila Mae’s House. If you are interested in doing something to help those that were not rescued, please consider donating to Lila Mae’s House to support the critical work we do to help survivors know their life is worth saving. Sister Shirley Fineran, OSF, Lila Mae’s House, Sioux City