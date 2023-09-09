As the Explorers baseball season winds down with exciting playoff baseball, we would like to take this opportunity to thank the Sioux City Explorers for the wonderful memories of baseball at Lewis and Clark Park this summer.

We would like to especially thank field manager Steve Montgomery and general manager Tom Backemeyer for the quality, professionalism and class they brought to the field. The improved focus on fan enjoyment particularly deserves praise. Also, thanks to John Roost, owner of the Explorers, for his continuing support of American Association minor league baseball in Sioux City.

Thanks also should go to the fans that support the Explorers and the City of Sioux City that owns Lewis and Clark Park and has supported minor league baseball since 1993.

For 31 years the X’s have given us high-quality baseball through an international mix of players ranging from the ex-major leaguers to college rookies and all types in between. The MLB/American Association agreement means that players you see here today may someday be on a big- league field.

As we look ahead let us do what’s needed to keep minor league baseball part of Sioux City so that the people of Siouxland can continue to enjoy spending a summer evening watching our local professional minor league team play ball! - Paul E. Johnson, M.D., president, Sioux City Minor League Baseball Foundation