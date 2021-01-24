Mayor: Sioux City has design standards for commercial buildings

An op-ed piece shared by Charese Yanney in the Jan. 16 edition of the Sioux City Journal highlighted several revitalization projects that have enhanced our community in the past several decades. I’ve been involved with many of these projects as a City Council member for over 20 years. In response to comments made regarding metal buildings, I’d like to provide additional information for a clearer understanding of the design standards currently in place.
In 2015, the Sioux City Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council approved a new zoning and sign ordinance. The previous ordinance was written and adopted in 1976. The 2015 ordinance includes building design standards for multi-family, commercial, and business park structures. City staff, the Planning and Zoning Commission, and the City Council have equally enforced the new building design standards for the last 5 years on all new development in Sioux City. Building facades facing the street and parking lots must include 60% decorative materials. Allowable decorative materials include brick, stone, architectural/textured concrete, cement siding, glass, and pre-finished architectural aluminum panels.
The building located at the intersection of 18th and Pierce Streets that was referenced in the article is currently under construction. It has a metal façade now because it is a component of the building but that will not be the final building façade. The approved building plans include glass, brick corners and columns, split face wainscoting, and lap siding. The materials and percentages of decorative materials meet all of the city’s required design standards. The landscaping will also meet all requirements and includes perimeter landscaping as well as parking lot island landscaping.
Two other buildings referenced in the same Journal column are structures that were completed prior to the adoption of the 2015 zoning and sign ordinance, therefore they were exempt from the 2015 design standards.
The City Council supported the use of design standards during the adoption of the 2015 zoning and sign ordinance and have equally enforced the standards for the last 5 years. The successful implementation of the standards can be seen as you drive through commercial areas and see the use of decorative materials on new structures in areas such as Sunnybrook Drive, Hamilton Boulevard, Gordon Drive, Floyd Boulevard, Sergeant Road, etc.
Bob Scott is the mayor of Sioux City.