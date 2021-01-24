Mayor: Sioux City has design standards for commercial buildings

An op-ed piece shared by Charese Yanney in the Jan. 16 edition of the Sioux City Journal highlighted several revitalization projects that have enhanced our community in the past several decades. I’ve been involved with many of these projects as a City Council member for over 20 years. In response to comments made regarding metal buildings, I’d like to provide additional information for a clearer understanding of the design standards currently in place.

In 2015, the Sioux City Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council approved a new zoning and sign ordinance. The previous ordinance was written and adopted in 1976. The 2015 ordinance includes building design standards for multi-family, commercial, and business park structures. City staff, the Planning and Zoning Commission, and the City Council have equally enforced the new building design standards for the last 5 years on all new development in Sioux City. Building facades facing the street and parking lots must include 60% decorative materials. Allowable decorative materials include brick, stone, architectural/textured concrete, cement siding, glass, and pre-finished architectural aluminum panels.