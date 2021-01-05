MINI: 2020 hindsight

Related to this story
My favored congressional candidate (J.D. Scholten) lost the election. I accept that Randy Feenstra received the most votes and will represent …
I am willing to consider both positive and negative information I read and hear about President-elect Biden. How many Trump supporters are wil…
What happened to the ordinance about having the sidewalks shoveled so many hours after a snow? Graceland Park Cemetery on South Lakeport Stree…
Our reality-star drama king, after causing the attention-getting "does he or doesn't he," finally signed the cares act/government funding bill…
Terry Hersom’s tribute to the late Phil Karpuk most certainly did “justice to a life that was filled with success.” Thank you, Terry! -- Dan M…
The US federal government debt is now near $29 trillion. China holds over a trillion of that debt. I believe as a resolution for 2021 we need …
Trump pardoning the Blackwater murderers sends the wrong message to the rest of the world. American thugs can come to your country, murder you…
America has been waging a war on it own people, especially the lower classes and ethnic minorities. In 1971, President Nixon launched hostilit…
COVID-19 has taken the lives of over 300,000 Americans, which includes roughly 3,500 Iowans. Fortunately, vaccines have already been distribut…
It's been an unnerving and chaotic year. Here's a shout out and thank you to the postal workers, UPS and FedEx delivery folks. A shout out to …