MINI: $69,000,000 for a jail.

$69,000,000 for a jail. Seems like Woodbury County priorities are askew. --David Harris, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
$69,000,000 for a jail. Seems like Woodbury County priorities are askew. --David Harris, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"Remember when people scoffed when Jeremy Dumkrieger said he would hold the county accountable by "taking the screws to the new jail?" Well, had his figure of speech been taken literally, maybe those jail walls wouldn't have blown over."
Whether you like the President or not it's clear there are cognitive issues affecting his performance. Based on his recent gaffes and zoning o…
THE MINI: The USDA is spending $3.1 billion in debt relief for 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on their loans. That averages to just ove…
I have contacted Mr. Grassley several times and asked him for his definition of eminent domain. He dodges the question by going on about other…
I read with interest the Journal's story about the recent League of Women Voters forum for legislative candidates, "De Witt and Henderson opt …
With midterm elections coming in a few months, we will soon be inundated with all forms of political advertising - flyers, yard signs, newspap…
I believe that Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller's record is the best recommendation for his re-election. Miller's most recent announcement tha…
I'm a Republican because:
I am writing in support of Joel Miller, Democratic candidate for Secretary of State. I want to focus on voting rights by contrasting positions…
Great strides have been made in recent years from Little League to the NFL in preventing and treating injuries, especially concussions and rig…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.