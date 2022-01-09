MINI: A good quick fix for the Iowa Hawkeyes football team

A good quick fix for the Iowa Hawkeye Football Team - Get a NEW offensive coordinator. -- Walter Clark, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
A good quick fix for the Iowa Hawkeye Football Team - Get a NEW offensive coordinator. -- Walter Clark, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
President Biden’s “Build Back Better” should be called “Biden’s Big Blunder.” However, it is not his biggest blunder. Just think about his Sou…
According to research from the University of North Carolina, 137 hospitals have closed in the nationwide since 2010. Coincidentally, the Democ…
I watch with a heavy heart over democracy dying a little bit more each day, right before our very eyes, due to lies, voter suppression laws, g…
Eying the infrastructure bill, Bruce Rastetter formed Summit Carbon Solutions. He armed this new entity with his advisor, Terry Branstad, who …
My response to the Journal mini editorial on Dec. 27: Yes, yes, yes, immigrants are the cause of COVID, drugs, crime and everything else wrong…
Now that Rep. Jon Jacobsen and Rep. Bobby Kaufmann have proposed a law to restrict the freedom of business owners to require vaccines or masks…
The Christmas story reminds us that Jesus came to show us how to love the way God loves. One of the ways to love as God loves is to welcome th…
With the border being wide open, add to that the secret bus and airplane trips in the middle of the night to various locations across these Un…
Merry Christmas, Happy New Year!
Are religious exemptions from vaccination justified?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.