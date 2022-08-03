MINI: A recent editorial blamed the doubling of the world's population as the cause of global warming

A recent editorial blamed the doubling of the world's population as the cause of global warming. This kind of thinking would also say that not closing the border of the United States and other developed countries will lead to more car drivers, homes to heat, and increased consumption of consumer goods. God forbid that common sense replaces compassion. --Donald Parson, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.