 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MINI: A recent editorial blamed the doubling of the world's population as the cause of global warming

  • 0

A recent editorial blamed the doubling of the world's population as the cause of global warming. This kind of thinking would also say that not closing the border of the United States and other developed countries will lead to more car drivers, homes to heat, and increased consumption of consumer goods. God forbid that common sense replaces compassion. --Donald Parson, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: About that AR-15 rifle

MINI: About that AR-15 rifle

About that AR-15 rifle. It is not an assault rifle as it is not fully automatic and able to keep shooting as long as the trigger is depressed,…

LETTER: A woman's right

LETTER: A woman's right

A woman should and does have the right of choice. She has the right to choose to get pregnant or not (rape is the exception). She should not h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News