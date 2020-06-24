MINI: 'A silver lining'

Through this coronavirus, it is so heartwarming to still see people performing acts of kindness. Raising money to help feed America, bringing meals to our front-line workers, sharing with others if we have extra. We are all sick of this virus and all that it has taken from us, but with the kindness being shown we should remember every cloud has a silver lining.
Teresa Akerberg, Sioux City
